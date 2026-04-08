Apostle Micheal Slams Mensah Otabil Over His Recent Utterance, Video Sparks Debate
- Apostle Ray Micheal, head pastor of Cedar Impact Miracle Centre, has criticised Mensah Otabil over his comments
- This comes after Mensah Otabil raised concerns about young men of God who refer to themselves as apostles
- Social media users who took note of the comments in the video have shared varying opinions on the matter
Ray Micheal, head pastor of Cedar Impact Miracle Centre, took exception to recent comments made by Pastor Mensah Otabil.
This comes after Pastor Otabil, in a video while preaching to his congregation, raised concerns about young men of God who refer to themselves as apostles.
He opined that the title should be reserved for persons who are well-versed in ministry and should not be seen as a “fancy title.”
Reacting to the comments, Apostle Ray disagreed with Mensah Otabil, stating that the ministry of God has fivefold offices and that being an apostle is one of them.
He explained that the title helps to distinguish the specific task given by God to a minister of the gospel.
Apostle Ray, who is known to be vocal on issues about the ministry, recently lashed out at preachers who broadcast sermons at dawn, arguing that the practice has become outdated and disruptive in modern communities.
Commenting on the matter, he stated that dawn broadcasting was a practice that originated in small farming communities where people woke up very early to begin their daily activities.
According to him, he believes that the factors that once justified the practice no longer exist.
He explained that many towns have now developed into cosmopolitan communities with people from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds.
He also explained that broadcasting sermons at dawn could create discomfort for residents who may not share the same religious beliefs or who simply want peace in the early morning hours.
Watch the TikTok video here:
Prophet Telvin Sowah’s prophecy about NAPO
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin shared a prophecy about Dr Bawumia’s 2024 running mate, Matthew Opoku Prempeh.
In a video, he expressed doubts about NAPO being named as Bawumia’s running mate.
This was because of a vision in which Bawumia was presented with two options, but unfortunately, NAPO did not feature as one of the two “chosen ones.”
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.