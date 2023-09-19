When Nana Antwi's friend offered to teach him how to barber, he refused to learn because he was a tertiary institution graduate

However, he regretted after he left Ghana for the Netherlands in search of greener pastures because he could have started working immediately instead of staying jobless for long

Nana Antwi said when he comes back to Ghana to visit, he will go and learn how to barber so he can at least save some money by barbering his hair

A Ghanaian residing in the Netherlands has revealed his major regret after he moved from his home country to another in search of greener pastures.

Nana Antwi said he regrets not learning a skill in Ghana before migrating abroad since that would have fetched him more money.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Nana Antwi said life abroad would have been smoother in his first few years if he had learnt a trade while in Ghana.

Nana Antwi in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

Back in Ghana, a friend wanted to teach him how to barber. But, he did not agree because he thought a tertiary school graduate should not become a barber. He preferred an office job.

"My barber friend offered to teach me, but I declined because I was a graduate looking for an office job. I later regretted it after traveling overseas. Ghanaians frequently look down on the most renowned and lucrative careers overseas."

"You don't even have to know the language. All you need is the ability, and you will make a lot of money. When I visit Ghana, I intend to learn how to cut hair. It will help me save money. You'll go a long way with your skills if you live abroad," he added.

Nana Antwi explained that even if he doesn't work as a full-time barber in the Netherlands, he would learn in Ghana, so he does not have to go to the barber salon again for his hair.

He explained that if he can do that, it will save him some money since the cost of barbering is high.

When asked what advice he would give to those who want to relocate from Ghana to other countries, especially Europe and America, Nana Antwi said they should learn a skill before travelling.

Watch the video below:

