Black Lady SeMargaret Endiejra Buys A New House In The US, Photo Sparks Reactions: “God Did It”
- A diligent African-American lady has purchased a new home in the United States of America (USA)
- People are inspired by SeMargaret Endiejra's home purchase, which was made public in a post on Facebook
- While some praised her, others tapped into her good fortune by wishing they could buy their own property
It's a fulfilling accomplishment. African-American lady SeMargaret Endiejra has become the owner of a new home in the United States of America (USA).
The business Regional Homes of Meridian posted her accomplishment on Facebook to celebrate her.
SeMargaret Endiejra, who sported casual wear for a photograph, beamed with joy in the picture.
''Congratulations to Ms. SeMargaret Endiejra on the purchase of her new single wide!! It was a pleasure getting to know and do business with her. We hope you enjoy your new home. Caleb Scitzs and the Meridian team appreciate your business,'' the post read on Facebook.
People have reached out to congratulate Endiejra on purchasing her new home. Some tapped into her fortune.
Reactions to the achievement of Endiejra
More than 4,500 people reacted to the post about her, and over 500 commented.
Source: YEN.com.gh