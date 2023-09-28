A diligent African-American lady has purchased a new home in the United States of America (USA)

People are inspired by SeMargaret Endiejra's home purchase, which was made public in a post on Facebook

While some praised her, others tapped into her good fortune by wishing they could buy their own property

It's a fulfilling accomplishment. African-American lady SeMargaret Endiejra has become the owner of a new home in the United States of America (USA).

The business Regional Homes of Meridian posted her accomplishment on Facebook to celebrate her.

Black lady SeMargaret Endiejra buys a new house. Photo credit: Carol Yepes/Regional Homes of Meridian.

Source: Getty Images

SeMargaret Endiejra, who sported casual wear for a photograph, beamed with joy in the picture.

''Congratulations to Ms. SeMargaret Endiejra on the purchase of her new single wide!! It was a pleasure getting to know and do business with her. We hope you enjoy your new home. Caleb Scitzs and the Meridian team appreciate your business,'' the .

People have reached out to congratulate Endiejra on purchasing her new home. Some tapped into her fortune.

Black buys a new house. Photo credit: Regional Homes of Meridian.

Source: Facebook

Reactions to the achievement of Endiejra

More than 4,500 people reacted to the post about her, and over 500 commented.

LoveMandi commented:

Wow. God did it. I pray for this blessing.

YannisMaxi said:

Congratulations, girl. I am next. May God help me.

Ronni Moore mentioned:

Congratulations.

Brenda Stith stated:

Congratulations.

Kimberley Ann Cunningham reacted:

Congrats. Wishing you many happy years in your home.

Karen Proshee posted:

Congratulations!

Thelma Marie Hairston mentioned:

Congratulations.

Marion Chamblee said:

Congratulations.

Bobette Davenport posted:

Congratulations!

Laura Law stated:

Congratulations.

Tawanda Robertson-Edwards stated:

Congratulations.

African-American lady buys a new home

Similarly, YEN.com.gh reported that an African-American lady, Ms Swain, purchased a new home in the United States of America (USA).

The Minton Home Center posted a photo of the young lady posing for the camera in front of the establishment. She beamed for the camera.

Ms Swain appeared in the picture donning a T-shirt over trousers and a pair of crocs. She had rocked long black braids when she was photographed.

Disabled woman gets a new house thanks to Etwereso Hemaa

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that a physically challenged Ghanaian widow, Beatrice, received keys to her house thanks to the philanthropist Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa.

The 38-year-old widow, who recently lost his son, garnered attention after the philanthropist posted about her plight on social media.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa detailed the heart-wrenching situation of the physically challenged woman. She reiterated that Beatrice and her teenage daughter lived on the benevolence of a man who took advantage of the 13-year-old girl.

