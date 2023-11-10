Ghanaian advocate Joseph Ampadu is undertaking a global solo drive across five continents to combat infant and child abuse, along with mental health issues

Starting in Ghana, he departed from a team that traveled from Accra to London, choosing to drive through Europe alone, servicing his vehicle in Austria

His journey includes traversing North America, Australia, Asia, and the southern part of Africa, drawing attention and support as he raises awareness for these critical societal issues

A Ghanaian man, Joseph Ampadu is embarking on a remarkable solo drive across all five continents of the world.

This mission began in Ghana, where Joseph joined the wanderlust team that made history by driving from Accra to London in just 16 days.

However, Joseph took a unique path, leaving the team when they were crossing with a ferry into Europe from Morocco.

His solo adventure through Europe saw him navigating through Spain and driving alone through five European countries, including France, Monaco, Italy, and Austria. In Austria, he took a brief pause to service and prepare his vehicle for the upcoming leg of his journey.

The next phase of Joseph's journey saw him ship his vehicle from Europe to the United States, where he is embarking on a North American tour. This tour is set to start in New York State, traverse through Canada, and conclude in California.

Recent sightings of Joseph in New York have generated excitement among onlookers, who were thrilled to see the Ghanaian number plate and flag adorning his vehicle.

Undeterred by the vast distances and challenges, the intrepid G-Wagon driver envisions commencing his Australia tour from Sydney, exploring the stunning tourist attractions across the continent, and ultimately concluding the journey back in Sydney.

Joseph's Asian leg is slated to commence in Singapore, taking him through Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, and the northeast part of India before venturing towards the western region of India.

The final stretch of Joseph's global odyssey will see him drive back to his home country, Ghana, traversing the southern part of Africa. The route encompasses Namibia, Angola, Congo, Gabon, Cameroon, and a connection through the West African states into Ghana.

Wanderlust Ghana Set Date To Embark On Another Adventure By Road

Meanwhile, Wanderlust Ghana, known for the Accra to London road trip, is embarking on a new adventure, the Ghana Expedition, exploring Accra, Sunyani, Tamale, Ho, and Keta from November 16 to November 20.

The travel club shared the update on Facebook, inviting interested individuals to join the trip either by driving or riding along in a bus.

The announcement received positive engagement with 200 likes and 23 comments on the post.

Wanderlust Ghana revealed some people discouraged them

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a member of the group who embarked on a historic trip by land from Accra to London said they were discouraged.

Richard Anim added that government officials turned their back on them before the commencement of their journey.

He detailed that when the group disclosed their plans to a person in government holding a higher position, he discouraged them.

