Gabe Amo, a U.S. man with Ghanaian roots, achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Black representative of Rhode Island in Congress.

In a special congressional election, Democrat Gabe Amo secured victory over Republican Gerry Leonard, marking a significant moment as the first person of colour elected to represent the state.

Raised in the working-class city of Pawtucket, Amo, a first-time candidate, hails from a family of Ghanaian and Liberian immigrants who operate a liquor store.

Gabe Amo, the first Black congress member for Rhode Island

Presenting his journey as a former White House official in the Biden and Obama administrations, Amo framed his congressional candidacy as a realization of the quintessential American Dream.

His triumph in the election has become a notable stride in diversifying political representation, breaking barriers in a state that historically lacked racial diversity in its congressional delegation.

Amo's win resonates as a milestone that adds to his personal narrative and the broader ideals of inclusivity, reflecting the evolving landscape of American politics.

"Thank you, Rhode Island for putting your trust in me. This is just the beginning of a partnership between me and the people of the First District. Onward!" he posted on Twitter.

