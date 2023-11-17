Ghanaian innovator Efo Yao has fulfilled a childhood dream by building his own vehicle, Ayamatangah, using his welding skills

The ambitious project, inspired by his childhood fascination with crafting toy cars, took six months and cost GH₵25k, utilising a motorbike engine

Efo Yao, now enjoying celebrity attention wherever he goes, plans to create more advanced vehicles and seeks support from the public and stakeholders for future endeavours

Efo Yao, a resident of the southern part of the Volta Region in Ghana, has turned childhood aspirations into reality by constructing his own vehicle named Ayamatangah.

Having harboured the ambition since childhood, Efo Yao reminisced about crafting toy cars from cans in his youth. With a background in welding as an adult, he decided to pursue his dream of building a functional vehicle.

Challenges and dedication

The ambitious project was no easy feat, with Efo Yao investing six months of hard work and GH₵25k into its completion. Using the engine of a motorbike, he overcame challenges to create his unique vehicle.

During a , Efo Yao shared,

"Now, everywhere I go, people look at me like a celebrity. Some stop, just to take photos of my car."

Future plans and call for support

Buoyed by the success of Ayamatangah, Efo Yao expressed his desire to venture into more sophisticated car designs.

He mentioned plans to create advanced vehicles and expressed openness to support from the public and stakeholders to further develop his innovative automotive creations.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian self-taught auto mechanic Emmanuel Geraldo constructs vehicle from scratch

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Geraldo, a skilled auto mechanic with no formal training, has fashioned a vehicle using materials readily available to him.

The talented craftsman confessed to lacking any prior experience in car maintenance or construction before embarking on this project.

In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, the 28-year-old revealed that the manufacturing process for the vehicle incurred a cost exceeding GH¢10,000.

Ghanaian innovator Kwaku Sylvester creates domestic Jeep Wrangler prototype in Asesewa

In other news, in Asesewa, located in Ghana's Eastern Region, innovator Kwaku Sylvester has successfully crafted a prototype of a Jeep Wrangler.

A video captures Sylvester joyfully test-riding his homemade vehicle alongside Ghanaian social media personality Nana Tea.

Speaking with YEN.com.gh, Sylvester revealed that the domestically built whip was constructed using locally sourced scraps.

