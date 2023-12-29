Afua Aduonum has reacted to news that Sunil Waghmare was in Ghana to offer support to the Ghanaian

Brother of Afua Aduonum who was part of her team said they were not aware of any such visit by the Indian

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video also opined that Sunil Waghmare was not in Ghana

A member Afua Aduonum's team has reacted to a viral video which sought to suggest that India's Sunil Waghmare was at the Akwaaba village to offer suppot to the Ghanaian lady.

Sunil Waghmare is the current record holder for longest singing marathon by an individual.

He set the record in March 2012 after singing for 105 hours.

Reacting to this, the brother of Afua Aduonum who was instrumental in organizing the event in an interview with TV3 said the team only got to hear of Sunil Waghmare's purpoted visit to Ghana on social media because in reality neither he nor any member of the team saw the world record holder at the event grounds.

"To the best of my knowledge I did not see him and I am not sure any team member also saw him".

He also aded that Afua Aduonum was going to be present at an after party being organized to celebrate her for singing for 126 hours and 52 minutes.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1000 likes and 14 comments.

Ghanaians react to news that Sunil Waghmare was in Ghana

Netizens who thonged the comment section of the video were not optimistic that the person who was spotted in the glass booth was Sunil Waghmare.

Yung Meekmilly Muba indicated:

He’s not the one please eeeiiiii

efua essaba reacted:

Lebanese Ambassador so why the lies

December commented:

that's not him

GEOBECKS wrote:

waao the world got your back

Nigel Gaisie reacts to Afua Aduonum singathon

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie called out Nigerian celebrities and media for not supportting Afua Asantewaa Aduonum who is attempting to break the world record for the longest singing marathon.

The outspoken prophet took to Facebook to ask his followers if any of them had chanced on a post by any Nigerian celebrity or even blogger offering support to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum.

He said that the time has come for Ghanaians to mind their business and promote their own.

