A video of Afua Aduonum's brother recounting a strange incident which happened during the singing marathon has gone viral

He said his sister could feel the presence of the late Ebony as she sang her songs at the event

Many people who reacted to the video have congratulated her on surpassing the record time for the longest singing marathon

The brother of Afua Aduonum has sparked reactions online after he opened up on an incident that happened when her sister was performing at the singing marathon.

Afra Harrison Ofosu, who was speaking in an interview with Joy Prime said her sister while performing the songs of the late Ebony Reigns said she felt the late musician's presence in the glass booth.

Afua Aduonum on how she felt Ebony presence Photo credit: @ebony_reigns/Instagram @Bagya_Nurudeen/X

Source: UGC

He narrated that on one occasion, he even attempted to shut the back door of the glass booth which suddenly opened while her sister was performing one of Ebony's song.

As he inched closer to the door, Afra said he was prompted by Afua not do it because she could feel the presence of the Maame Hwe hitmaker.

"I was about to close the door when she was like no bro do not close it Ebony is here, it happened twice when she was singing Ebony's songs."

One of the team members also corroborated the story by the brother of Afua Aduonum.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 15,000 views and 130 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the disclosure regarding Ebony

Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated Afua Aduonum on surpassing the record time for the longest singathon held by individual.

Matey James stated:

Congrats Afua ,we pray for a confirmation

Kyeremaa Gladys wrote:

Congratulations to our queen

Abenaa Akonobea Papabi added:

Afua Asantewaa to the whole wiase

Nigel Gaisie react to Afua's singathon

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie has called out Nigerian celebrities and media over the deliberate attempt not to support Afua Asantewaa Aduonum.

The outspoken prophet took to Facebook where he asked his followers if any of them had chanced on a post by any Nigerian celebrity or even blogger offering support to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum.

He advised Ghanaians to mind their business and promote their own.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh