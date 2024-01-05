A video of a white man opening up on how he acquired a Ghana card has got many people talking

He revealed that he was charged GH¢1400 and got the card in less than two hours

Netizens who thonged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the man

A white man currently living in Ghana has opened up on how it easy it was for him to acquire a Ghana card.

Taking to TikTok, the middle-aged man shared a video documenting the processes he went through to get his non-resident Ghana card.

The video first showed him arriving at the National Identification Authority head office in Accra where he was first made to pay a fee of $120 equivalent to GH¢1400.

He then got his fingerprints and photograph taken, after which his passport was also checked.

The final part of the video showed him looking very excited as he showed off his new Ghana card and expressed delight that he could now buy new SIM cards and acquires licences.

He revealed to a commenter that the process in acquiring his Ghana card was very simple and lasted less than two hours.

"It only took a little over an hour for me"

The insightful video had raked in over 3000 likes and 300 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions, with many expressing astonishment that he got his Ghana card instantly.

Ot’sssss commented:

It typically takes 2- 6 months for an ordinary Ghanaian to get a Ghana card without having cash this country

kwameafrani stated:

Oh woow! It took me 2years to get mine .. and why did you pay $120. Well it’s all good

Son of Ghost added:

Can I just enter USA authorities to get my id like this ,Eei Ghana

Sylwia Sierpinska stated:

I got my Ghana Card and it’s only valid for a year and I could not open a current account only saving one which is a shame .

