A video of a young lady eating fufu for the first time in Ghana has gone viral on social media

The young lady who went to a restaurant did not hesitate in using her two hands to eat the meal

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video were astounded by the actions of the lady

A young lady who visited Ghana during the festive season has got people talking after a video of her trying fufu for the first time surfaced on the internet.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @thetrinityjackson showed the moment the pretty lady went to a restaurant and ordered fufu with groundnut soup and some proteins.

Lady tries fufu for the first time Photo credit: @thetrinityjackson/TikTok

Typical of how fufu who is ate, the lady wasted no time in using her hands to enjoy the popular Ghanaian delicacy.

She however did the unthinkable as she opted to get her left hand involved by using it to pick up the crab on her food.

The lady afterwards then used both her hands to grab the fish of her food.

In all, she admitted that fufu was a nice food and she really enjoyed it.

The video which had raked in over 5000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report was captioned:

"I don’t think my hands have ever been this involved in one of my meals but I truly enjoyed having the full experience instead of opting for a spoon, ya know? The soup was absolutely delicious though and I wasnt prepared for how much they would bring, I couldnt even finish it but overall I was so pleased with the whole experience"

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video expressed astonishment over the move by the lady to use both hands in eating the meal.

User 2023 commented:

The she’s using both left and right dey bore me

Adelaide stated:

How 3 hands wanted to break a little crab

Mcdawson Danso added:

the crab shell for spoon reminds me of my childhood. you left the best part of the crab.

WithAlvin reacted:

Eating with both left and right hand! So unusual but nice

MadelineWBooks

I love the joy and excitement on your face

Lady sips soup with straw

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady has got tongues wagging after a video of her eating fufu went viral.

She ate with her right hand but however held the straw with her left hand which she used to sip the soup.

Unbothered by the fact she was in public and that people might find her actions weird, the pretty lady sipped the soup with energy, as if to suggest it was normal practice for her.

