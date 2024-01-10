Ghanaian cyclist Zakaria Nbahiyam completed his journey from Ashaiman to Tamale and met Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak

He arrived on the night of January 9, 2024, rested and met Chef Faila on January 10, 2024, receiving cheers as he pushed his bike into the Modern City Hotel auditorium

Chef Faila expressed her happiness, smiling and bowing in appreciation of Zakaria's dedicated support

Zakaria Nbahiyam, the cyclist who travelled from Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region to Tamale in the Northern Region to cheer Failatu Abdul-Razak, finally met the chef.

It is unclear when Zakaria left Ashaiman, but he arrived in Tamale on Tuesday, January 9, 2023.

He then rested at a lodge and left to meet Chef Faila at the Modern City Hotel on January 10, 2024.

Zakaria Nbahiyam arrived at the Modern City Hotel, and Chef Faila could not hide her joy Photo credit: @wbabamu & @FailaAbdulRazak Source: Twitter

In a video shared on Twitter by @wbabamu, when Zakaria got to the Modern City Hotel, those there cheered him as he gently pushed his bike into the auditorium and went to the front to greet Chef Faila.

The chef showed that she was happy to see Zakaria as she bowed in the glass-built stall, where she was cooking, to show her appreciation.

Cyclist James Kumbeni Rides From Bolga To Tamale To Support Chef Failatu

Meanwhile, Bolga cyclist James Kumbeni rode for a remarkable 170 km to support Chef Failatu Abdul Razak's Guinness World Record attempt in Tamale.

Social media applauded Kumbeni's dedication, with photos shared on Chef Faila's X account, thanking him for his extraordinary support.

Kumbeni, accompanied by a friend, arrived at the Modern City Hotel on January 6 and received praise from Chef Faila for his commitment.

Ghanaians Applaud Faila As Photos Of Well-Garnished Local Meals From Her Cook-A-Thon Surface Online

Earlier, Ghanaian chef Failatu Abdul Razak gained admiration for her well-garnished meals at the ongoing Guinness World Record for longest cook-a-thon.

She seeks to break a record and promote Ghanaian cuisine; her exquisite dishes, including fufu, tuo zaafi, jollof, and waakye, received widespread applause.

Breakfast offerings like omelettes with tea showcased her culinary prowess as pictures of her meals went viral.

