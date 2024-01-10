A devoted cyclist fan, Zakaria Nbahiyam, rode his bicycle from Ashaiman to Tamale, covering a distance of 601.8 kilometres to support Ghanaian Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak's cook-a-thon.

Arriving Tuesday night, he wore a T-shirt with Faila's photo printed, showcasing his dedication.

@wbabamu mentioned that Zakaria would be escorted from the Ganaa Hotel to the Modern City venue, where the cook-a-thon takes place.

A collage of Zakaria Nbahiyam and Failatu Abdul-Razak Photo credit: @wbabamu & @FailaAbdulRazak Source: Twitter

According to the cyclist slept at Clinton Lodge when he arrived and will be escorted from Ganaa Hotel to Modern City.

"Zakaria Nbahiyam arrived last night In Tamale. He slept off at Clinton Lodge last night, and we are meeting this morning at Ganaa Hotel to escort him to Modern City....please come in your numbers"

Cyclist James Kumbeni Rides From Bolga To Tamale To Support Chef Failatu, Photos Emerge

Meanwhile, Bolga cyclist James Kumbeni rode for a remarkable 170 km to support Chef Failatu Abdul Razak's Guinness World Record attempt in Tamale.

Social media applauded Kumbeni's dedication, with photos shared on Chef Faila's X account, thanking him for his extraordinary support.

Kumbeni, accompanied by a friend, arrived at the Modern City Hotel on January 6 and received praise from Chef Faila for his commitment.

Ghanaians Applaud Faila As Photos Of Well-Garnished Local Meals From Her Cook-A-Thon Surface Online

Earlier, Ghanaian chef Faila Abdul Razak gained admiration for her well-garnished meals during the Guinness World Record for longest cook-a-thon.

She seeks to break a record and promote Ghanaian cuisine; her exquisite dishes, including fufu, tuo zafi, jollof, and waakye, received widespread applause.

Breakfast offerings like omelettes with tea showcase her culinary prowess as pictures of her meals go viral.

Source: YEN.com.gh