A popular Ghanaian bodybuilder in a video stormed a market in Accra and caused a stir as he stood in the middle of the bustling business centre and flaunted his physique.

The young man who goes by the name Rock Of Africa on TikTok stormed the marketplace without a shirt, wearing just camo pants and boots as he roamed the market. In the hilarious video, many market men and women stared at the young man in disbelief and looked on as he performed his antics.

Rock Of Africa is a fitness enthusiast and social media influencer who often posts videos of his workouts and pranks. The video of his market visit has gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians praising him for his confidence and humour.

Ghanaian bodybuilder causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

AmaMeekness wrote:

But he is handsome nso oo

@law De Darling commented:

TV3 Ghana strongest competition is waiting for u.

King David wrote:

I pray one day small pikin go deal with this man

kabsondegambiansu reacted:

who noticed the eyeing of that guy in a white shirt with the black cap behind him

abenahsuleman wrote:

Such a nice guy paa see what you are doing

privistar commented:

wow.so.beautiful

Real Traffic _Official1 said:

Adey feel u waaa

Artist sketches lady at the market

In another story, a talented young artist in a TikTok video entered a market, spotted a beautiful trader, and decided to sketch her.

The young lady, who was unaware she was being sketched, was stunned after the man presented her with the finished piece.

She blushed and seemed impressed with the drawing, showing it to other market women around.

Source: YEN.com.gh