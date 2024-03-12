First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo is celebrating her 73rd birthday today, Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng, the head of communications at the Ministry of Energy, lauded the first lady in a YEN.com.gh interview

Nkrumah-Boateng expressed hopes that the first lady's social projects would be sustained after she leaves office

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has turned 73 years of age today, March 12, 2024.

Well-wishers have come in from persons aligned with the government, including her husband, President Akufo-Addo.

In a message on Facebook, Akufo-Addo said: "Happy birthday, my beautiful Rebecca."

Paying further tribute to the First Lady, Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng, the head of communications at the Ministry of Energy and an ardent fan of the First Lady, described her as the mother of the nation.

Nkrumah-Boateng told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that the first lady's philanthropic work has stood tall.

"Over the past seven years, she appears not to have put a foot wrong in her public demeanour and utterances, and her work in promoting mother and child health has been significant."

"I believe her grace and calm demeanour have, over the years, served her very well in depicting her as the mother of the nation."

Nkrumah-Boateng expressed hopes that the first lady's social interventions would stand the test of time in the coming years and not fade away.

"Hopefully, the Rebecca Foundation, the embodiment of her philanthropic work, will survive the next government with the causes she championed getting the needed support to make them enduring."

Rebecca Akufo-Addo was born on March 12, 1951.

She is a founding member and Chairperson of the Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation, founded in 2005.

It supports the national effort to reduce malarial infections in infants.

The first lady also founded the Rebecca Akufo-Addo Foundation, an NGO that advocates for women's rights.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo gets honorary doctorate at UPSA

YEN.com.gh reported that Rebecca Akufo-Addo was honoured with a doctorate from the University of Professional Studies on December 12, 2023, for her work with the Rebecca Foundation.

During the ceremony, the first lady expressed her desire to see a woman become president in her lifetime.

Acknowledging the successes of women in various fields, she encouraged more to break the glass ceiling.

