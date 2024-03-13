An incredible video of a young man eating rice and stew with a shovel has generated quite a buzz on social media

In the clip posted on Instagram by Ghcurtis233, he could be seen enjoying the meal alongside a drink in front of a camera

The footage where the young man delightfully entertains his audience with the rare incident left some online users cackling

Netizens react to video in which young man eats with shovel. Photo credit: Jonathan Knowles/ghcurtis233 (Instagram).

With a rare twist, he utilised the large surface of the shovel to relish his meal, filling his mouth with rounds of rice and stew, clearly savouring every bite like he was enjoying a party meal.

He appeared to be having a blast as he recorded this moment on camera, adding a touch of entertainment to the footage.

The viral video, which some consider a comedic gem and purely for entertainment, has been viewed numerous times by online users, making it a part of their shared online experience.

Watch the video below:

At the time of this publication, the clip had gathered only a few comments. YEN.com.gh compiled the reactions on Ghcurtis233.

Naanayawe said:

Ah, but why? Shovel paa.

Nashvodie posted:

Wonders shall never end.

Nolioyamish:

Guy, you funny paa.

