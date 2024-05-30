Two US-based Ghanaians have been arrested in the United States of America on charges of wire fraud

The two suspects, Kelvin Nkwantabisa of Atlanta and Justice Amonh of Bronx, reportedly stole about $7 million over the period of three years

Netizens who thronged the comment section were shocked and expressed their disappointment in the duo

Two Ghanaian nationals and residents in the USA have been arrested in relation to charges of wire fraud.

The two, Kelvin Nkwantabisa of Atlanta and Justice Amoh of Bronx, have been accused of orchestrating an elaborate scheme that resulted in the theft of approximately $7 million over the period of three years.

According to prosecutors, the suspects and their conspirators compromised victims' business email accounts to monitor and intercept emails, specifically those discussing wire transfers.

They further indicated that the co-conspirators, pretending to be legitimate business partners, sent emails containing false and fraudulent payment requests and wire instructions to their unsuspecting victims.

These emails directed victims to transfer money into bank accounts controlled by the group.

Police in the US, however, have been able to arrest some of the suspects and process them for prosecution.

Netizens react to arrest of two Ghanaian citizens in Bronx

Netizens who thronged the comment section were disappointed over the news.

@TKayy1z wrote:

"Ebi this people dem Dey want oo. No be my 20$ Adey pull for Netflix and Apple TV."

@yrnrgee00 wrote:

"E herh this is the type of money that the Feds will be interested in you. $7m ei boys."

@naa_adobeaa wrote:

"Hmmm."

@HashimMuhammad wrote:

"Lol ma snr for prempeh college gberg house."

@lilseth89 wrote:

"This be the squad wey dey move plus Ghanaian documents cos this no be Ghana man face and head . This be real Igbo Man."

@DansomanSMFanBase wrote:

"7m$ and u are still in USA doing what."

@therealkay_guy wrote:

"This head is not a Ghanaian head chale. This be correct Naija man using Ghanaian identity."

@theboyfromgh1 wrote:

"Ghanaian are taking over the business from naija slowly."

Source: YEN.com.gh