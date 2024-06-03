A video of a Ghanaian woman dancing excitedly after her daughter graduated from school has gone viral

The woman, proud of her daughter, carried her on her back while she danced to Team Eternity's Defe Defe

The video sparked nostalgic moments as some netizens reminisced about their graduation days

A Ghanaian woman has sparked emotions online after a video of her reaction to her daughter's graduation popped online.

The woman who could not conceal her joy danced joyfully as she spotted her daughter approaching her.

In the video shared on TikTok by @Josephinloverobe, the woman further ran to embrace her pretty daughter, who was stunned by her mum's reaction.

Her daughter, draped in her graduation gown, beamed with smiles as her mother carried her on her back.

Netizens react to video of Ghanaian woman dancing with daughter on graduation day

The video sparked mixed emotions online. Some were touched by the scene, while others were saddened that they did not get to experience this on their graduation day.

@Chi471 wrote:

"Beautiful."

@user2811022610954 wrote:

"Hmmmm Asem ooo some of US we dnt even know where my Mother is."

@Diane star wrote:

"Awww so lovely."

@Lucymoah wrote:

"Awww, hmmm... much love."

@user7307902040724 wrote:

"Hmmm... i miss my mom."

@Comblée De Grâce LNK wrote:

"I feel like dancing ooooo congrats ooooo."

