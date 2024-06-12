A Ghanaian student currently enrolled at the Takoradi Technical University urgently needs support to clear his school fees arrears

The young man, who is in his first year of school, has made part payment of his school fees and needs an amount of GH¢1,800 to settle the rest

He, thus, has appealed to the general public to come to his aid and ensure that he doesn't drop out of school

An intelligent Ghanaian man is on the brink of dropping out of school due to outstanding tuition fees of GH¢1,800.

Daniel Ansah, a first-year student, is excelling in his studies. Despite his academic exploits, financial constraints want to jeopardise his education.

Daniel's background

Daniel Ansah, a young Ghanaian man, comes from a poor home. He is one of the three sons of a single mother who struggles to take care of her wards.

He recently gained admission to Takoradi Technical University for a four-year Bachelor of Technology in Construction programme and was required to pay his fees in full; however, due to financial constraints, he could not.

He only paid part of the fees and needs urgent financial assistance to settle the rest or risk dropping out of school.

He, thus, has called on the general public to help him pay the outstanding arrears of GH¢1,800.

His plea has become urgent since the deadline for settling the arrears is fast approaching. Daniel remains hopeful that the public's generosity will come in time to save his educational journey.

He can be contacted via @ on Facebook, through email at @kweiku030@gmail.com or via phone at 0534036316.

