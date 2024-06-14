The flagbearer of Yellow Ghana, Samuel Apea-Danquah, has explained why he wants to become President of Ghana

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, he talked about his motivation to become president and his future policies to transform the economy

He also talked about his campaigning plans and urged Ghanaians to join his camp

The presidential candidate of Yellow Ghana, Samuel Apea-Danquah, has revealed why he wants to become president of Ghana.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, he revealed that his motivation stems from a deep desire to see Ghana reach its full potential.

Samuel Apea-Danquah said his goal is to transform Ghana.

He said he has “seen and experienced firsthand the frustrations of our people with our previous and current political system” and is convinced he can solve Ghana’s problems.

He noted that while it is easy to sit back and complain about the country’s woes, that is not his modus operandi.

He said he prefers to take charge of difficult situations to improve them and intends to replicate that attitude with Ghana's leadership.

He urged Ghanaians to join his party and contribute more effectively to the country's reshaping.

“Yellow Ghana is not just my party but a platform for all Ghanaians who want to stop complaining and start acting.

“I believe in empowering citizens to take ownership of their future and create the change they desire,” he said.

Yellow Ghana to offer what NPP and NDC can’t

Samuel Apea-Danquah stressed that his new political party would be a breath of fresh air that Ghana’s political sphere has been starving for a long time.

He noted that Ghanaians under the duopoly of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress have failed to deliver on the democratic and economic dividends they had promised Ghanaians.

Apea-Danquah intends to change the status quo and transform Ghana.

He told YEN.com.gh that his future government would guarantee genuine transformation and accountability.

He pledged to address the country’s economic crisis by reforming its tax structure to increase revenue and boost local production.

He also promised to tackle the age-old problem of corruption in the country.

“My goal is also to combat corruption with stringent measures, reform our welfare policies, invest heavily in infrastructure, and implement sound economic policies to control inflation,” he said.

Yellow Ghana’s campaign strategy

To realise his political ambition, Apea-Danquah said he would embark on a nationwide campaign to reach every corner of the country.

“Our campaign will be a mix of traditional rallies, community engagements, and leveraging digital platforms to connect with citizens.

“We plan to hold town hall meetings, visit key localities, and use social media extensively to ensure our message reaches a diverse audience,” he said.

Yellow Ghana denounces stolen colour claims

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Yellow Ghana has denounced insinuations that it stole its colours from Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change.

In a recent radio interview on Okay FM, Hopeson Adorye, the Director of Special Duties for the Movement for Change, claimed that the Movement for Change inspired the colours of Yellow Ghana.

Yellow Ghana issued a quick rebuttal stating that Hopeson Adorye's claims are spurious and false. It has urged the general public to disregard the claims.

