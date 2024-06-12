Wayoosi On Dutch Passport Vs PhD: "I’ll Pick Foreign Passport Even If You Merge PhD & Law Degree"
- The conversation on the Dutch passport versus PhD continues to intensify by the day, with several opinions coming in
- The latest to share his views is Ghanaian actor Wayoosi, who has chosen the foreign passport over a PhD
- Netizens who saw the post have expressed mixed reactions as some agreed with his assertion while others disagreed
Kumawood actor Joseph Nana Osei Kofi, popularly known as Wayoosi, has weighed in on the debate regarding the Dutch passport and the PhD.
The Ghanaian actor unequivocally stated that any foreign passport is better than a PhD.
He said in a video shared on TikTok that:
“I’ll choose a foreign passport even if you merge PhD and a law degree.”
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Prophet Kofi Oduro weighs in on Dutch passport vs PhD debate, slams Mr Happiness: "What is a passport?"
Wayoosi contends that the PhD -Dutch passport comparison is unnecessary since it is obvious which of the two holds more value.
“Enough of this pointless debate, okay? How can you equate a foreign passport with a PhD? Even if you combine a law degree with a PhD, my choice would still be the foreign passport. Don’t overthink this and stress yourself,” he said.
Watch the video below:
Netizens divided over Wayoosi's comment
Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions to the video. While some agreed with his assertion, others disagreed with it.
@BASHIR wrote:
"Even Dubai freelance visa is far better than PHD."
@T.A.D wrote:
"Make me doctor plus lawyer sef I go take foreign passport."
@Godfred Ekyea wrote:
"What about birth certificate."
@Iddris wrote"
"I will choose PhD any day."
@Rauf Mahamoud wrote:
"My stomach."
@Bob Daniels wrote:
"Even common Ghana card is better than 1000 interchanges."
Ghanaian man trolls Mr Happiness on social media: "Dutch passport is worthless if you clean toilets"
@NIPA NYE wrote:
"PhD, the president and Lawyer add them i will choose the Dutch passport twiaaaa."
@Foster
"I have Ghana card and I’m proud."
@kwameeugene248 wrote:
"Totally true."
@vastyjunior wrote:
"Exactly boss God bless you bro."
Prophet Oduro weighs in on Dutch passport vs PhD debate, slams Mr Happiness
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Prophet Kofi Oduro expressing his views on the Dutch passport versus PhD debate has popped up online.
The renowned man of God criticised Mr Happiness for condemning PhD holders due to his Dutch passport.
Netizens who saw the post were divided as they expressed mixed reactions to Prophet Oduro's comments.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Also, Jessie previously served as a reporter with The Independent Ghana as a multimedia journalist. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yem.com.gh