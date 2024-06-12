The conversation on the Dutch passport versus PhD continues to intensify by the day, with several opinions coming in

The latest to share his views is Ghanaian actor Wayoosi, who has chosen the foreign passport over a PhD

Netizens who saw the post have expressed mixed reactions as some agreed with his assertion while others disagreed

Kumawood actor Joseph Nana Osei Kofi, popularly known as Wayoosi, has weighed in on the debate regarding the Dutch passport and the PhD.

The Ghanaian actor unequivocally stated that any foreign passport is better than a PhD.

Photos of Mr Happiness (R) and Wayoosi(L) Image credit: @Mr Happiness_/Instagram, Wayoosi

Source: Facebook

He said in a video shared on TikTok that:

“I’ll choose a foreign passport even if you merge PhD and a law degree.”

Wayoosi contends that the PhD -Dutch passport comparison is unnecessary since it is obvious which of the two holds more value.

“Enough of this pointless debate, okay? How can you equate a foreign passport with a PhD? Even if you combine a law degree with a PhD, my choice would still be the foreign passport. Don’t overthink this and stress yourself,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over Wayoosi's comment

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions to the video. While some agreed with his assertion, others disagreed with it.

@BASHIR wrote:

"Even Dubai freelance visa is far better than PHD."

@T.A.D wrote:

"Make me doctor plus lawyer sef I go take foreign passport."

@Godfred Ekyea wrote:

"What about birth certificate."

@Iddris wrote"

"I will choose PhD any day."

@Rauf Mahamoud wrote:

"My stomach."

@Bob Daniels wrote:

"Even common Ghana card is better than 1000 interchanges."

@NIPA NYE wrote:

"PhD, the president and Lawyer add them i will choose the Dutch passport twiaaaa."

@Foster

"I have Ghana card and I’m proud."

@kwameeugene248 wrote:

"Totally true."

@vastyjunior wrote:

"Exactly boss God bless you bro."

Source: YEN.com.gh