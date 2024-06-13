A video of Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan featuring on the campaign trail of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has popped up

In the video, the renowned player endorsed the Vice President and advised him to focus on the youth when elected into power

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some were impressed while others were disappointed

Black Stars player Asamoah Gyan has sparked controversy after a video of him endorsing the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, surfaced online.

In the video, the renowned player is captured on the vice president's campaign trail, offering advice on how he can make Ghana a better player.

Asamoah Gyan was captured on the campaign trail of Dr Bawumia Image credit: @Asamoah Gyan, Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

Asamoah Gyan entreated Dr Bawumia to pay key attention to youth development if he wins the elections in 2024.

Watch the video below:

Asamoah Gyan appointed Chair of Bawumia's Youth and Sports Manifesto Committee

Earlier this year, the renowned player was named the chairman of Dr Bawumia's Youth and Sports Manifesto Committee.

With his appointment, Gyan was mandated to lead twenty-three other people on the Youth and Sports Manifesto Committee to review the party’s 2016 and 2020 manifestos and develop a solid 2024 Manifesto.

He was heavily criticised after accepting this role but remained unperturbed.

Netizens divided over Gyan's appearance on Dr Bawumia's campaign

Asamoah Gyan's appearance on Dr Bawumia's campaign trail has sparked outrage among netizens.

Many were disappointed to see the former Black Stars player involving himself in the Vice President's campaign.

Others, however, lauded him for joining the campaign.

@Mark Simon wrote:

"Gyan you have lost your respect from your fans."

@user5852796869605 wrote:

"This is Election is for the youth we for make good decision by voting Dr.Bawumia.its possible."

@Shie Richard/ No size wrote:

"The very day he lost that penalty against Uruguay I realized he has no good intention for Ghana."

@backblast wrote:

"Masa don't lose your respect please."

@fosgreen floriculture wrote:

"Nobody can fool this generation, never again! Bawumia as the head of the economy shld tell us his achievement within the 8 yrs."

@JM TWINS GH wrote:

"Asamoah Gyan you are my man but you have lost the respect we have for you for following corrupt leaders who destroyed Ghana."

@ritabemahdonkor wrote:

"Asamoah Gyan thank you for standing up for us the youth, it is POSSIBLE."

Asamoah Gyan buys egg and pepper, befriends vendor, shares cute photos

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan, while on tour for the All Regional Games, bought egg and pepper from a lady and ended up befriending her.

The ex-Black Stars captain, who was in the company of his brother Baffour Gyan and a few other associates, had a bright smile on his face as he ate the eggs.

In an Instagram post, he shared photos of the beautiful moment and introduced the egg seller to his 1.9 million followers as his new friend.

Source: YEN.com.gh