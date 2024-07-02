A video of Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo distributing water to students of the University of Ghana has surfaced online

The actor went to the rescue of the students who have been experiencing water shortages for some time now

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views

Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has warmed many hearts after offering aid to students of the University of Ghana, Legon.

Dumelo, the current NDC parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuoguon Constituency, provided free water to the students experiencing water shortages.

Photos of the University of Ghana and John Dumelo. Image source: University of Ghana, John Dumelo

Source: Facebook

An online video captures John Dumelo at the students' hostels with a track containing water-filled tanks. Students rushed to the scene with buckets to get their share of the water.

The water supply came at a crucial time when the students were experiencing water shortages. Thus, they were grateful for his timely intervention and expressed their gratitude to him.

John Dumelo was also captured in the video helping the students carry buckets and basins filled with water on their heads.

This is not the first time Dumelo has shown his dedication to the welfare of students and the community.

He recently donated some motorbikes to the University of Ghana security.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over John Dumelo's gesture

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions. Some praised John Dumelo for the gesture, while others said he was friendly to the students to score political points.

@Lechiboroni wrote:

"Consider this as service for mankind but the MP de3 forget. kyer3."

@JuicyCFC wrote:

"Ahobrase till we get the position. well done to him."

@joeywhyte wrote:

"My MP."

@dannygh_ wrote:

"He’s showing working."

@Ellabhae4 wrote:

"Nice."

John Dumelo donates motorbikes, and streetlights to the University of Ghana Security Services

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that actor-turned-politician John Dumelo donated motorbikes and streetlights to the University of Ghana Security Services.

The acting security coordinator, Mr Iddrisu Seidu, received the items with gratitude on behalf of management.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, some lauding him while others saying the move was politically motivated.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh