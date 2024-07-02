University Of Ghana: John Dumelo Gives Back To School, Supplies Free Water To Students
- A video of Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo distributing water to students of the University of Ghana has surfaced online
- The actor went to the rescue of the students who have been experiencing water shortages for some time now
- Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views
Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has warmed many hearts after offering aid to students of the University of Ghana, Legon.
Dumelo, the current NDC parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuoguon Constituency, provided free water to the students experiencing water shortages.
An online video captures John Dumelo at the students' hostels with a track containing water-filled tanks. Students rushed to the scene with buckets to get their share of the water.
The water supply came at a crucial time when the students were experiencing water shortages. Thus, they were grateful for his timely intervention and expressed their gratitude to him.
John Dumelo was also captured in the video helping the students carry buckets and basins filled with water on their heads.
This is not the first time Dumelo has shown his dedication to the welfare of students and the community.
He recently donated some motorbikes to the University of Ghana security.
Watch the video below:
Netizens divided over John Dumelo's gesture
Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions. Some praised John Dumelo for the gesture, while others said he was friendly to the students to score political points.
@Lechiboroni wrote:
"Consider this as service for mankind but the MP de3 forget. kyer3."
@JuicyCFC wrote:
"Ahobrase till we get the position. well done to him."
@joeywhyte wrote:
"My MP."
@dannygh_ wrote:
"He’s showing working."
@Ellabhae4 wrote:
"Nice."
John Dumelo donates motorbikes, and streetlights to the University of Ghana Security Services
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that actor-turned-politician John Dumelo donated motorbikes and streetlights to the University of Ghana Security Services.
The acting security coordinator, Mr Iddrisu Seidu, received the items with gratitude on behalf of management.
Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, some lauding him while others saying the move was politically motivated.
