Ghana's Chef Smith claims to have been certified by the Guinness World Record as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon

While GWR is yet to verify the Ghanaian's claims, a certificate he brandished during his press release has sparked a frenzy online

A former GWR record holder has weighed in on the subject as doubts over the authenticity of the record

On July 2, Ghana's Chef Ebenezer Smith, who began a GWR cooking marathon from February 1 to March 6, held a press release to announce his latest update.

The chef claimed that he had received a confirmation from GWR with a whooping timing of 802 hours and 25 minutes.

Events after Chef Smith's have sparked a frenzy online, influencing Ghanaians to question the authenticity of Chef Smith's milestone.

Former record holder speaks on Chef Smith's

Pressure from fans has forced some media outlets which amplified Chef Smith's to release disclaimers. This comes after fans raised questions about a syntax error on the certificate and the colour of Chef Smith's frame, which seems to be different from others.

According to Robin Todd, not all approved GWR attempts come with frames. Speaking in regards to Chef Smith's frame, Robin Todd shared his certificate saying,

That's just the frame...comes separate from the certificate. Mine doesn't even have a frame!

Robin Todd became a Guinness World Record holder in 2017 after completing a 13.1-mile course in a sunflower costume to raise funds for the Sierra Leone Red Cross's mudslide appeal.

Despite his contribution to the trending issue, Robin Todd emphasised that he could not speak to the legitimacy of Chef Smith's GWR award even though he found the Ghanaian's case funny.

Police picks up Chef Smith

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Smith had ended up at the police station after his controversial press conference claiming to be the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Chef Smith, also known as Millenium Chef, is reported to have been chased out of the press conference by men in police and military uniforms.

The report indicated that the security personnel were brought to the conference venue by Nana Boroo over a supposed breach of contract between him and Smith.

