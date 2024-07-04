Chef Smith's team has gone public on certain decisions they had before the press conference

In a video, a team member for the Ghanaian chef admitted that they should have done their due diligence

He assured Ghanaians that they would get in touch with the Guinness World Records and give Ghanaians an update

A member of Chef Smith's team has opened up about events leading to the controversial press conference on June 2, 2024.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM, Rashed Issah said Chef Smith informed the team members that Guinness World Records had given him an update on his record attempt and would want to make it known to Ghanaians in a press conference.

Chef Smith team member speaks Photo credit:@Atinka 104.7 @Millenium Chef Smith/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Rasheed admitted that following the new development, the team, out of excitement, did not verify the information before the announcement.

However, he assured Ghanaians they would meet with Chef Smith to ascertain whether the confirmation came from Guinness World Records and provide them with an update.

"When Chef told us he was going to announce it, out of excitement, we prematurely supported the press conference. We should have done our due diligence before bringing that information," he said.

Code Micky unhappy with Chef Smith

Following Guinness World Records' statement that Chef Smith's claims of being declared the new World Record holder should be ignored, Ghanaian content creator Code Micky has been lamenting on social media.

The recent incident came after he made a video calling the Ghana Police Service to call Chef Smith for questioning.

He explained that the Ghana Police Service should be concerned about knowing where Chef Smith got his Guinness World Record certification.

Watch the video

Shatta Wale mocks Chef Smith

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had called out Chef Ebenezer Smith after it emerged that his Guinness World Record certificate was forged.

The musician branded the Chef's Cook-a-thon event in February as "illegal cooking" and also questioned the origin of Chef Smith's GWR certificate.

He also jokingly accused Chef Smith of causing fear and panic in Ghana with the stunt he pulled at his press conference at La Palm Beach Hotel on June 2, 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh