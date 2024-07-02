Maame Serwaa, the wife of actor Lil Win, reacted to the viral video of the founder of Believers Worship Centre, Adom Kyei-Duah, healing the actor and making some revelations about the accident

Taking to her TikTok account, Maame Serwaa noted that the truth had finally come to light, and she praised God

Her post sparked massive reactions from people, while others empathised with her

Maame Serwaa, the Ghanaian-American wife of Kumawood star Lil Win, has broken her silence after many allegations regarding him falsifying the extent of his injury after the ghastly accident in Kumasi sparked debate.

Lil Win's accident brouhaha. Image Credit: Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah (Live Stream) and Joy 99.7 FM

Source: Youtube

Lil Win's wife reacted to Adom Kyei Duah's account of the accident

Taking to her official TikTok account, Maame Serwaa shared a video from the Sunday service of the founder of Believers Worship Centre, Adom Kyei-Duah's account of Lil Win's accident.

According to the pastor, Lil Win did not attend church service on the Sunday after the accident on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Kumasi.

In his plea to the media, Mr Kyei-Duah noted that Lil Win's injuries after the accident were grievous and that he almost lost his life.

Preaching in Asante Twi, he said that the actor coughed blood throughout the night, and thanks to hospital staff in Kumasi, they were able to bring the situation under control.

"My Church services are live. So those who said Lil Win came to church the Sunday, which is that day after the accident, to give thanks to God, where did they watch the live service?" He asked.

Responding to the pastor's revelations, Maame Serwaa noted that the truth had finally been availed. She praised God and said that it was by Grace that her husband survived the ghastly accident. Writing a description of the video, she wrote,

"The truth is out, Adom ooo is ."

Below is the video.

Reactions to the video

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding Maame Serwaa's views on her TikTok account on Adom Kyei-Duah's revelations about Lil Win's accident:

ROTHER FRIMPONG said:

Nothing can stop him from his Glory in the next 500 years ❤️

Bless Atta Gershon Mawuli said:

you have it seen anything yet

nyarko said:

Awww hmm my heart is at peace seeing lil win live today, Adom Nyame wo tumi so , I feel like the whole world has been given to me today, hmm 3y3 Adom

Adom Maame UK said:

The Nation prophet akasa♥️

kwam388 said:

We thank God.

"Wicked woman": Lil Win's wife gives epic reply to troll over her dance video

YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Serwaa, the wife of Kumawood star Lil Win, clapped back at two ladies and TikTok, who called her out for not being a supportive wife after his ghastly accident.

According to the critics, she should have flown from America to Ghana to cater for the injured actor and also to demonstrate the true love she claimed she had for him.

The TikTok video of Maame Serwaa jamming to an Amakye Dede song sparked a massive debate in the comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh