Ghanaian social media influencer, Nana Tea has taken his philanthropism to another level by sharing free meals to some basic schools in Ghana.

The popular influencer blessed pupils of the Koforidua Lizbern Educational Complex in the Eastern Region with food for their lunch.

Nana Tea with some of the school pupils

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok spotted Nana Tea and his friends giving out free KFC jollof rice and chicken to the school pupils, who had lined up for their free meal.

The kids, who looked visibly excited, sat in their spacious classroom to enjoy their lunch while showering praises on the taste of the food.

According to reports, the initiative is a brainchild of KFC who have partnered with the social media influencer to distribute free food to selected basic schools across the country.

Per the reports, KFC aims to donate 500 packs of its latest menu addition, the “Streetwise Wings Meal" to selected basic schools every month.

"It’s free 500 KFC “streetwise wings” lunch time please. KFC Ghana is giving free kfc meal to basic schools each month. Continue to nominate your school, you might be the chosen one. Watch out for more," Nana Tea wrote in the caption of the video he posted on TikTok.

Each month a basic school would be nominated by social media followers of the food brand for the free lunch.

Netizens inquire about the free meal

Netizens, upon sighting the video flooded the comment sections with inquiries about the free meal.

@BB said:

"How do I norminate my school."

@nanateawashere replied:

"Name of your school n location."

@yaa also said

"Pls hope it is not for only private schools?"

