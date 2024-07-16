Mawarko Fast Food has been slapped with a fine of GH¢1,000,000 following a food poisoning incident that occurred in 2022

Victims of the sad incident have also been rewarded damages worth GH¢345,000 in addition to other reliefs

Netizens who saw the post greeted the news with mixed reactions, as some lauded the move by the courts while others called for the closedown of the food joint

Marwako Fast Food, a popular food joint with branches split across Accra, has been fined GH¢1,000,000 over a food poisoning incident in 2022.

This is after three victims dragged the company to court after suffering from diarrhoea in May 2022 when they purchased food from one of the branches of the food joint.

Similarly, most people who ate from the East Legon Branch of Mawarko Fast Food that day complained of diarrhoea.

After a court ruling, Mawarko was found guilty and has been instructed to pay a fine of GH¢1,000,000.

Victims of the incident who dragged the food joint to court have also received GH¢345,000 each as general damages and will jointly receive special damages of GH¢25,215.48.

According to a 3news.com report, the Defendant in the case (i.e., Mawarko) has been fined GH¢10,000 for the Plaintiffs’ legal representation costs and overall litigation expenses.

Netizens react to Mawarko's GH¢1,000,000 fine

Netizens who saw the post about Mawarko's fine greeted the news with mixed reactions. Some lauded the court for the sanction, while others called for the closure of the food joint.

@AwesomeManuel2 wrote:

"Are the customers who suffered from this food poisoning incident going to benefit from the fine?"

@La_rry_King wrote:

"That’s great, I’m one of the customers."

@dennis_ew wrote:

"Are we serious as a country? That restaurant should have been permanently closed down a long time ago."

@SPaintsil_1 wrote:

"Who will be the recipient of the damages payment?"

@AhenasaSnr wrote:

"Always in the news for the bad reason."

Marwako Food Poisoning: Investigations to last not less than one week - FDA

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that investigations into the alleged food poisoning at Marwako's East Legon branch will last at least a week.

The FDA's Director of Legal Affairs said the ongoing probe seeks to establish the incident's actual cause.

Joseph Bennie said the investigations would establish the total number of casualties and other relevant facts.

