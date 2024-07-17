BBC Journalist Shares Encounter With BGT Stars Afronita & Abigail In Video: "They Are The Best Duo"
- A BBC journalist has shared her encounter with Britain's Got Talent sensations from Ghana, Afronita and Abigail Dromo
- She stated in an online video that her meeting with the duo was one of the best moments in her career
- Netizens who saw the post were delighted as they took to the comment section to express their views
BBC journalist Nyasha Michelle has shared her encounter with Ghanaian Britain’s Got Talent stars Afronita and Abigail Dromo.
The lady, delighted to share her experience in a video, maintained that the duo was amazing.
Myasha Michelle first met Abigail and Afronita during a special interview to highlight their achievements after they emerged third in the prestigious Britain's Got Talent competition. She stated that both girls have bubbly personalities that light up every room they enter.
One moment that particularly stood out to Michelle was when Abigail and Afronita took her through some dancing lessons.
She concluded that the meeting with the two talented dancers left a profound impact on her since she learnt a lot from them.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react as BBC journalist recounts meeting Abigail and Afronita
Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views. Others also dropped emojis to celebrate the duo's meeting with the journalist.
@may wrote:
"Aaaawn mi lion Queens ryt there."
@Naa’s Little Luxuries wrote:
"God keeps opening great doors for you Afronitaaa."
@Liya wrote:
"The Brightest Star."
@Adriana Smith501 wrote:
"STARGYAL pls come."
Ghanaians congratulate Afronita and Abigail after they placed third at Britain's Got Talent
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita and Abigail came third place at the finale of Britain's Got Talent, and Ghanaians were proud of them. The duo delivered an amazing performance at the contest, earning them the third-place position.
Sydnie Christmas took the top prize, ahead of Jack Rhodes and the dance duo, winning a cash prize of £250,000.
Many Ghanaians took to social media to congratulate and commend Afronita and Abigail for representing Ghana well on the international stage.
