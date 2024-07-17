A Ghanaian woman has dragged her former boyfriend and baby daddy to Auntie Naa's show after he dumped her

A 23-year-old Ghanaian woman has shared her heartbreak story of how her lover, with whom she struggled, dumped her after things got better.

Narrating her ordeal in a video circulating online, the young lady indicated that she met Isaac, the man, who proposed to her during her senior high school days, which she accepted.

During that time, he worked as a tricycle rider with little income. During their relationship, the lady, who was 19, got pregnant and dropped out of school.

After she delivered the baby, she moved to stay with Isaac since her father disowned her following the pregnancy. Moreover, he went to see her family and informed them about his decision to marry her after she had delivered.

Isaac fails his promise and jilts her

When it was time for him to perform the marital rites, he asked the lady to hold on since he was saving to build a house for them both. The lady agreed and supported him with money she earned as a seamstress after she dropped out of school.

A few years later, the building was completed, but he refused to live in the house with her as he had promised. Instead, he preferred they lived in a rented apartment.

She said the relationship went south when her boyfriend started cheating on her. Sooner than she expected, he had become an ardent womaniser who cheated on her with multiple women. The last incident that collapsed their relationship involved a lady who used to visit her friend in their rented compound house.

Isaac eventually drove her out and moved the new lady into the house they built. Disgruntled over the events, the lady dragged him to Auntie Naa's show on Oyerepa FM to seek justice and compensation.

Netizens sympathise with Isaac's baby mama

Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken and appealed to Auntie Naa to compel the man to compensate the lady.

@Big Brain wrote:

"Such a beautiful girl."

@Hajia Selma wrote:

"Galamsey boys."

@TheHairQueen wrote:

"Arh this guy paa… “Poolase” S3n???"

@king David wrote:

"Next plz."

