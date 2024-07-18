A Ghanaian man has been nabbed for allegedly stealing from a retail shop in Vancouver, Canada

In a video, the man, in the company of his friend, stole an electronic gadget, which was later retrieved from him by the security on duty

Ghanaians on social media criticised the guy and his friend for the alleged crime after coming across the video on X

Luck eluded a young Ghanaian man living in Canada after he was caught allegedly shoplifting at a supermarket there.

The unidentified man reportedly stole an electronic gadget at Best Buy Canada, one of the largest retail shops in Vancouver.

In a video sighted on @withAlvin__'s X page, the young man was captured holding the gadget he is alleged to have stolen while in the company of a friend.

Moments after he stepped out of the retail shop's main exit and proceeded to the car park, the security man was heard demanding the receipt of the item.

However, the young man told the security personnel, also a Ghanaian, that he had left it at the counter, to which the security guy said he was lying and that he never paid for the item.

"So you are also a Ghanaian? Stop speaking English and speak Twi; why are you trying to disgrace us?" the alleged thief was heard saying in the trending video.

This made the security guy burst into laughter, after which he threatened to call the police but later changed his mind, letting them off while retrieving the item.

The ending of the video, however, makes it difficult to tell whether the incident was real or fake.

Ghanaians criticise the man for his actions

Some Ghanaians online, upon seeing the video posted on X by @withAlvin__, criticised their fellow countryman for his alleged criminal act.

@Vhardy69 said:

"Instead of them to look for job, see what they are doing ah."

@NanaBretuhene also said:

"This is one reason why our public sector do not function properly ,we fail to do the right thing in those sectors because it belongs to the state...you expect to go your way with a stolen item because the security is a Ghanainan."

60-year-old Ghanaian man caught allegedly stealing

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man believed to be in his 60s was caught allegedly stealing at a wedding.

It is believed the elderly man disguised himself as a guest to steal electronic gadgets belonging to the wedding attendees.

In a video on X, the man was later handed over to the police for questioning over his alleged criminal act.

