A Nigerian who recently became a Ghanaian has embarked on his first trip using the newly acquired passport

On his return, the Nigerian man shared his experience travelling with his Ghanaian passport

Netizens who chanced on the video shared varied thoughts, with some inquiring about how he acquired his Ghanaian citizenship

The Nigerian man who recently acquired his Ghanaian citizenship has embarked on his first trip using his new passport.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the Nigerian man looked excited upon his return from the destination he visited with his Ghanaian passport.

The Nigerian man looking excited after travelling on a Ghanaian passport

Source: TikTok

While welcoming him at the airport, his wife asked him to share his experience travelling on his newly acquired Ghanaian passport.

"Very fine and smooth, no stress, no unnecessary questions, and faster than usual, he said.

The man said he went through immigration at the airport faster than usual without any stress from the officials.

Netizens react to the video

Netizens who came across the video shared their opinions. Some of the reactions to the video shared by @binitiefamily are compiled below.

@MamaCoco said:

"Hi how does process work please."

@Binitiefamily replied:

"First You have to apply for citizenship and go through the Naturalization process."

@Serwaa Akoto also said:

"My husband will be swearing in tomorrow I’m so happy now me and my odugwu can travel paa."

@encho commented:

"His English sef changed small , but it will come back wen he sits with his ppl "

@MercyDamilola also commented:

"I don’t get, is it a blue passport? Cus I travel several times with my Nigeria passport and I don’t get ask unnecessary questions."

Watch the video below.

The Nigerian man acquired his Ghanaian citizenship through marriage in accordance with the laws of the country.

Per the laws, any foreigner who wishes to be naturalised as a Ghanaian must reside in the country for five years, speak at least one local language and not have a criminal record.

Nigerian man celebrates with wife after obtaining Ghanaian citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian man, in a video trending on social media, could not hide his joy when he obtained Ghanaian citizenship.

The joyful man celebrated with his wife after his citizenship was granted, showcasing a unique instance of cross-cultural unity.

Several netizens who saw the video congratulated him while others indicated that he has a plan and needed Ghanaian citizenship.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh