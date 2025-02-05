Ndidi, one of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's grandchildren marked her birthday with a birthday party filled with joy

The girl's friends from school and other places as well as her family were present for the 10th birthday celebration

Several social media users who watched the videos shared their thoughts on the celebration to honour the young girl

One of the granddaughters of former President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo celebrated her 10th birthday with a glow-themed party at an undisclosed venue.

Ndidi is the daughter of Gyankroma Funmi Akufo-Addo the Director of Creative Arts under the erstwhile Akufo-Addo administration.

In a TikTok video, the glow-themed party saw the presence of Ndidi’s friends, their parents, her aunties and uncles, her mother and her grandparents.

Former First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo was present to speak blessings into her granddaughter’s life before her birthday cake was cut.

“She is 10 years old and I know she is going to be a very good girl from today on. She will behave like a 10 year old and I wish her all the very best for the future. God bless you my darling, love you.”

After speaking Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo kissed Ndidi on her cheeks and then she moved to sit down. Ndidi stood behind a three-tier glow-themed birthday cake.

Ndidi and every guest seemed to have fun. They danced to several songs and there was also a surprise artist. Popular Ghanaian dancer, DanceGod Llyod was also present to make the birthday a memorable one.

The birthday girl and her friends played games including a dancing competition between parents and children, musical chairs, and painting.

She wore a pink big top and shorts. The number 10 was written on the bola shirt, signifying her age and her name, 'Ndidi.'

Netizens wish Nana Addo’s granddaughter well

Several people who watched the TikTok video shared by @mcking403 shared their thoughts on Ndidi’s birthday party. YEN.com.gh collated some reactions. Read them below:

3MOWURABA AMANAAMA😌❤️🥹 said:

“Akoa s3 ne Nana Berima 😂😂.”

Abokomah Sikafo 👸👸💎💎 wrote:

“Grandpa’s photocopy.”

Barbra Addo said:

“Dis birthday na our money.”

Coxa Max 🌸 wrote:

“Abeg, wait oooo, and did I hear 10yrs???👀.”

Ibrahim Khan said:

“More blessings in all things my Love.”

K.B wrote:

“Who saw my addo guy guy 😘😄,”

Kojo said:

“Happy Birthday our pretty princess be bless always and be kind.”

Treasuremame wrote:

“Happy Birthday Beautiful princess♥️♥️♥️.”

Rahinatu Abdul Karim said:

“Happy birthday we love princess ❤️.”

Akufo-Addo climaxes birthday with thanksgiving

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo celebrated his 80th birthday.

The former Head of State climaxed his celebration with a Thanksgiving service at the Accra Ridge Church where he is a member of the church.

Several prominent people showed up to celebrate with Nana Akufo-Addo. In a video online, ex-president Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia expressed gratitude through heartfelt dance moves.

