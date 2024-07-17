Overseer of Believers Worship Centre, Adom Kyei-Duah, warned his church members to refrain from worshipping him like God

The pastor, who went viral for healing Kumawood actor Lil Win, said that he wanted to be respected and honoured

His statement sparked massive debate on social media, with some saying his request does not make sense to them

Kumawood actor Lil Win's pastor, Adom Kyei-Duah, has warned his church members not to worship him like he was God.

Lil Win's pastor warned his members

During a sermon on Sunday, the overseer of Believers Worship Centre expressed his dissatisfaction with people replacing the famous face of God with his.

The pastor, who is known for healing the sick miraculously, said he disliked the body of God, hair, and dress code. He encouraged his church members to preserve the way he looked.

"Do not look unto me. But it is through me that you how you have come to know the truth. Give me that honour," he said

In the same sermon, the pastor who healed Lil Win after his involvement in a ghastly accident said his church members should respect him and that it was the only favour he needed from them.

"But never worship me," he warned.

The controversial pastor, who said he would replace Jesus Christ in 500 years, then said that if he died and any of his members visited his gravesite, he would resurrect from the dead and slap them.

Below is a video of Adom Kyei-Duah warning his members about worshipping him:

Reactions to Adom Kyei-Duah's sermon

YEN.com.gh has compiled opinions of Ghanaians on the sermon of Adom Kyei-Duah:

@RolandTierwiir said:

"Ghana is just a joke . Now pastors are claiming to be Jessus? And the followers are busy believing in him . Are you guys sure, Ghana isn’t the hell we all pray against? A lot of things no Dey make sense"

@JnrGetrich said:

"Caution to those that insult him without knowing the truth about whatever he does or say. Even if you don’t believe in his works never insult him"

@Asante_was said:

"You people should be careful oo, all the good things this man is doing, no one has seen them to talk about it, look at what his prayer materials are doing,mindblowing testimonies, Tuberculosis,HIV, cancer,kidney disease,Diabetic wound, Fibroid etc…"

@LilDalton_ said:

"Herhh Ghana ha paaa deɛkyerɛ is more than concert party than a church oo"

@Goodinq_Omar said:

"I thought he said in the next 500 years those pictures of Christ on our walls (God has sent him to put his face there) if I’m mistaken make I know"

Lil Win hails pastor for filling 19k auditorium

YEN.com.gh reported that actor Lil Win was overjoyed for his paster, founder of Believers Worship Centre Stephen, Adom Kyei-Duah, for filling the 19,000-capacity church's auditorium.

The actor hailed his pastor and expressed his admiration for him with a touching Instagram caption. The video raised eyebrows among certain people, while others have also hailed him.

