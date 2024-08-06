A video of a young Ghanaian man subtly mocking his old teacher who predicted a gloomy future for him has generated a reaction online

The young man, identified as Emmanuel Aboagye, reminded his teacher of all the things he said about him many years ago after meeting him recently

Emmanuel stated that his life turned out to be a success despite everything the teacher said about him in school

Emmanuel Aboagye, a young Ghanaian man has reminded his former school teacher of a gloomy future he predicted about him years ago.

According to narrations in a video making rounds on social media, the teacher told Emmanuel that he may struggle to make it in life if he does not change his behaviour, labelling him as a stubborn child.

Emmanuel Aboagye reminds his old teacher of what he said about his life many years ago. Photo credit: @emmanuelaboagye46/TikTok

Many years down the line, Emmanuel appeared to be at a better place in life than his teacher.

Stemming from this history between the two, when Emmanuel met the teacher recently, he told him that his prediction of his life and future had not come to pass.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Emmanuel Aboagye was heard regurgitating the words of the teacher to him in a subtle attempt to mock him.

"I remember when we were in school, you said we were stubborn, so we wouldn't make it in life," he said.

However, the teacher, whose name is unidentified, denied ever authoring those words to Emmanuel and his friends.

"We have made it despite everything you said, we now drive our cars," Emmanuel retorted.

Reactions to the video

Emmanuel's video with his former teacher attracted reactions on social media, some of which are compiled below:

@ab_paul said:

"Only in Ghana that if you get car, you have made it in life."

Budusmart also said:

"All jokes aside I have never seen rich teacher before oo the only thing is that they can survive."

@Nana Akua Asantewaa commented:

"Eeii he was my teacher in Weweso herrr this teacher can mafia oo I swear gad."

@Small Rasta also commented:

"Aside everything the teacher is very friendly and lovely."

Teacher excited to meet former student

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian teacher was excited after meeting a former student in town has left many people in awe.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @official_freeman2, showed the adorable moment the teacher was heard telling a friend that the young soldier was his former student.

Filled with pride, the teacher hugged the soldier tightly and commended him for becoming a responsible member of society.

