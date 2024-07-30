A video of a young lady's reaction after her lover failed a loyalty test has ignited debate on social media

This comes after her boyfriend confessed that he was married and was having fun outside of his marriage

Many people who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the actions of the young man

A Ghanaian lady, Linda, who opted to make her boyfriend's birthday memorable, was dealt a big blow after she found out the guy had a wife.

The truth came to bear after she did a loyalty test on her lover, whose name was given as Marcus.

The video making rounds on social media and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @streetztraffic.live, captured the moment when the lady's facial expression suddenly changed after her supposed boyfriend, during a phone call, said he is a happily married man.

When the interviewer asked whether he knew a woman at Kasoa, the man attempted to feign ignorance, prompting Linda to shout in disbelief in the wake of the bare-faced betrayal.

"Marcus, are you now saying that you do not know me, Linda? Marcus you even promised to marry me, not knowing you were married".

At this point, the man gathered the courage to tell the lady that their love affair was nothing serious, adding that he was having fun outside his marriage.

The video ended with the woman weeping and being consoled by the interviewer after it became clear that she had been betrayed by the man she loved.

At the time of wiring the report, the video had raked in over 41,000 likes and 2000 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians comment on the woman's action

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video comforted the woman.

Sandra Sewornu indicated:

"When they say stop following married men, you won't understand,ask very well before you enter ooo."

Supplements Hub reacted:

"He had mouth to talk because his wife was with him."

Ewuramapapabi added:

"Her break heart mu pro max."

Abigail Quarcoo replied:

"Sister, take heart ok. It’s good you did the loyalty test to know your stand. The right man for you will come."

