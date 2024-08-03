Famous TikToker Afua Nash was spotted in videos eating a large earthenware bowl of fufu loaded with meat and boiled eggs

The lady who went viral for unusual way of eating got many people criticising her on social media

Poeple warned her about the health risks in her way of enjoying food, while others tagged her as not a lady

Internet sensation Afua Nash caused a stir when videos of her eating a large earthenware bowl of fufu surfaced on social media.

Afua Nash ate fufu

The lady who went viral for her unusual way of eating beans and plantain known as gobɛ was this time seen eating fufu.

Afua Nash arrived at Aduanipa restaurant in a black flowing dress with long loose sleeves and was excitedly welcomed with a large earthenware bowl of fufu.

Her bowl of fufu was garnished with lots of meat of various kinds, boiled eggs, fish and other protein. Before diving into the famous Ghanaian delicacy, she danced.

Meanwhile, Afua Nash is not the only Ghanaian influencer to have enjoyed fufu in this manner. Comedian and foodie SDK Dele caused a frenzy online when he was served a large earthenware bowl of fufu at the second edition of The Chop Bar Experience.

Video of Afua Nash enjoying fufu.

Reactions to the video of Afua Nash eating fufu

Many people were unhappy with the video and they criticised it heavily in the comment section. People were concerned about her health as they wondered whether she finished everything in the earthenware bowl.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

dj_nobossboi said:

"I’m ashamed on her behalf 😢😂"

georgedarke said:

"Bitter truth this ain't funny anymore and at all. So disgusting"

bankkeyys said:

"This girl is joking with her kidneys and life hmm 🤔"

_sammy_2 said:

"Somebody’s future wife 😂😂, she will eat her kids join 😂"

chicagoskibi said:

"Ɔbaa na ɔtwa nkontrowa saa no😂😂😂"

abenafrimpomaa24xo said:

"Her sleeve is nearly going in the soup 😒 what kind of gluttony is this? 👁️👁️"

lizfianakoranteng said:

"She's just exerting too much pressure on her intestines 😂gyimie sei"

richybae55 said:

"I closed my eyes when she was about swallowing the fufu ei😱"

Videos of Afua Nash walking to her table with her large bowl of fufu.

Teacher ate fufu worth GH¢100

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of the Ghanaian man opening up on life as a teacher got people talking on social media.

He admitted that he was really enjoying himself and expressed astonishment at why salaried workers complain of hardship in the country.

Many people who reacted to the video laughed at his reaction, with some agreeing with him on his comments about Ghana.

