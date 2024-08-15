Children of prominent Ghanaian pastors created a video expressing solidarity and understanding for fellow pastors' children

Those who featured in the video wanted to show they acknowledged the unique challenges they face as pastors' children

In the video, the children of pastors also announced an upcoming conference aimed at uplifting and supporting each other

The children of some of Ghana's famous pastors have created a video with a message of solidarity for the children of their fellow ministers.

Most of the people who participated in the video are pastors' children, following in their parent's footsteps or doing something else in the gospel ministry.

The people in the video indicate that they understand their fellow pastors' children. Photo credit: @Nhyira, @pastackieyarboi & @efegraceofficial

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on X by @eddie_wrt, the children stated that they understand what their fellow pastors' children go through since they have also gone through similar things.

In the Ghanaian setting, pastors' children are expected to always behave well, which sometimes prevents them from being themselves.

Some of those who appeared in the video are Pastor Archie Anaba (son of Rev Eastwood Anaba), Rev Nii Sorse Tackie-Yarboi (son of Bishop N. A Tackie Yarboi), Pastor Selaise Agyin Asare (son of Bishop Charles Agyin Asare), Pastor Nhyira Otabil Allotey (daughter of Pastor Mensa Otabil), and Efe Grace (daughter of Rev Mensah Bonsu).

In the video, the pastors' children also announced a conference they would hold to uplift one another.

Watch the video below:

Comments on video of pastors' children

Social media users who saw the video made various comments. While some supported the children for their initiative, others felt they were only taking over the churches from their parents.

@gamepad_himself said:

"I understand you🤣🤣🤣🤣”

@OneDessy wrote:

“Wooooooooow. I now understand the church business. Am waiting for agradaa's children as well. Eiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii 🤔”

@30NineForty said:

“Wallahi the family business is well grounded.”

@dakidmiller wrote:

“This isn't complete without Shiloooo”

@KwakuDapaa1 said:

"Sons of politicians grow up to become politicians. Clergymen are also following suit. Nothing like chase your dreams anymore, just secure the child’s future 🙌🏾"

@abdheilwein asked:

"They understand what??"

Pastor Elvis Agyemang donates to children's home

Meanwhile, as YEN.com.gh also reported, a Ghanaian pastor and his wife have showed their benevolence with a generous act for children.

The founder of Grace Mountain Ministry, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, and his wife made a donation to the Motherly Love Orphanage in Accra.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh