Ongania Mcdonald, a baker recovering from a mild stroke, has received baking accessories from social media users

This happened after social media influencer Nana Tea gifted her an oven and also shared her story on his many pages

The generous gifts received so far were intended to help Ongania Mcdonald start a baking business and earn a living

A Ghanaian lady has recently been receiving gifts from people through social media after influencer Nana Tea shared her story.

The young lady, who goes by Ongania Mcdonald on social media, has been overwhelmed with gifts that will help her do her work and earn some profit.

Most people since she is a baker but did not have some of the needed equipment for the job.

Nana Tea donates oven to baker

Earlier, social media influencer Nana Tea donated an oven and a gas cylinder to Ongania Mcdonald after he heard of her story.

The young lady is recovering from a mild stroke and needs to start her baking business so she can survive.

After donating the oven, Nana Tea shared it on social media, and others decided to help with baking accessories to ensure she could work at her full capacity.

Netizens commend donors

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments after people donated items to Ongania Mcdonald.

AraaNaa Boye said:

“This is what I call effortless breakthrough”

Adaji Faith wrote:

“God bless everyone who has sow seed into her business...”

Eric Coleman said:

“God and people has been good to her,may we all be great. Blessings to givers”

Nana Adoma wrote:

“God bless the giver and you this is great ,ampa when your time is up no man can stop your blessings 🙏🙌💖”

Obaapa Mina said:

“God bless the giver, I also tap into this blessing”

Mary Sovor wrote:

“Oh wao this great ❤️😍, God bless you Nänä Teä and the all the donors for this great impact 🙏”

Nana Tea rescues man from drug addiction

YEN.com.gh also reported that Nana Tea rescued a young Nigerian based in Ghana from drug addiction.

Francis Vincent Olowu, who is married to a Ghanaian lady, had struggled with his addiction for years.

However, through the benevolence of Nana Tea and his partners, he went to rehab and has recovered.

