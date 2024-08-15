Ghanaian social media influencer, Nana Tea has shown love to a young female baker, who is recovering from a mild stroke

The social media influencer met the young lady, known as Ongania Mcdonald, in some parts of the country and asked her to tell him what he could do to make her happy.

The young lady then mentioned that she needed an oven to start a baking business.

Upon hearing this, Nana Tea marched Ongania Mcdonald to a local manufacturing shop to purchase the oven, which cost GH¢2,500.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ongania could not contain her joy when Nana Tea handed over the oven to her.

According to the captions accompanying the video posted on TikTok by Nana Tea, the young lady is an SHS lever, recovering from a mild stroke.

After the oven was bought for Ongania, Nana Tea asked her to bake for him to see how good she was with her craft, a task she perfectly executed.

The Ghanaian social media influencer stated that the money he used to purchase the oven was donated by a philanthropist based in the USA.

"She is a Baker and Recovering From a Mild Stroke but needed an oven Oven And Cylinder To Kickstart Her business. Through a donor from the USA, we made her dream come to pass after getting her the oven, I made her bake for me to see with my own eyes she bakes so well, her pastries are so much on point very delicious yummy," he stated in a Facebook post.

Ghanaians praise Nana Tea

Ghanaians on social media praised Nana Tea for his gesture towards the young lady.

@bni_bni1 said:

"Senior... God bless you in everything you do.. Aside from everything she educated, to the ladies out there find something to do and stop billing u."

@vicky the cook also said:

"This lady is very beautiful her smiles alone is charming."

@CAKES IN KOFORIDUA wrote:

God bless you in abundance, Nana Tea. This really means a lot to her as a Baker ,God will continue to double it up for you."

@christianaamihere5 also wrote:

"God bless for putting smile on her face and u too smile will never depart from Ur life."

