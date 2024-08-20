A Ghanaian man, Kofi Osei, used social media to solicit donations for the Children's Ward at Accra Psychiatric Hospital

With contributions from his Facebook friends, he donated items like mattresses, food, among others

Kofi promised continued support and thanked everyone who helped in making the donation possible

A Ghanaian man showed how much social media can yield results when he used his timeline to solicit support for donation to the Children's ward at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

Kofi Osei started by buying ice cream for Children's wards in critical hospitals; however, one commenter suggested they consider making a donation to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

Kofi Osei presents the items he got from his fundraising on social media to a nurse at Accra Psychiatric Hospital Photo credit: Kofi Osei

In a Facebook post, he asked friends to donate anything to help the hospital.

In the end, they gave more than just ice cream. Through donations from his Facebook friends, Kofi Osei gave mattresses, liquid soaps, antiseptics, bags of rice, diapers, fizzy drinks, sugar and other items.

In a Facebook post, Kofi Osei said he promised the Accra Psychiatric Hospital they would keep coming.

“There’s a promise we won’t forget them. We will keep coming back.”

He also thanked everyone who supported him in any way so he could put some smiles on the faces of the children and workers at the hospital.

Ghanaians applaud man for donating to hospital

Several people commended Kofi Osei for raising funds and helping people in need. YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments below:

Bernard Junior Azimey said:

“God bless you and every sponsor ❤️”

Solomon Abondegre Nyaabah wrote:

“Kudos bro. You are using your influence well”

Akua Oforiwaa said:

“God bless you and your sponsors abundantly”

Agegipare Adjoke wrote:

“Kofi Osei I can tell you are emotionally drained after seeing these young ones . God Dey for you . Blessings”

Cobby Amporful said:

“Givers never lack. God bless the hearts and minds that made this happen.”

Quofi Blaq wrote:

“God richly bless you my role model Kofi Osei💥🔥🔥🔥🙏🙏🙏🙏 Nkwa ne aho)den na m’sere afiri otwediapon h) de ma wo 🤲🙏 Nyame Nhyira Wo pii”

Richmond Amofah said:

“God bless every soul that donated to this wonderful charity In Jesus mighty name Amen”

