Marriage adviser, Counselor Lutterodt, has described radio personality Kofi Adomah as emotional over the latter's infidelity confession

The media personality revealed on live radio that he had cheated several times on his wife Miracle Adomah while praising her for enduring him

Counselor Lutterodt, however, said Kofi Adomah's revelation was needless, saying he should have controlled his emotions

Controversial marriage counselor, Counselor Lutterodt, has pitched in on radio personality Kofi Adomah's revelation that he cheated several times on his (Adomah) significant other.

The outspoken marriage adviser said the media personality was overwhelmed with emotions when he made the disclosure.

In an interview on Peace FM's Entertainment Review, Counselor Lutterodt described the Angel FM show host as emotional.

Photos of Counselor Lutterodt, Kofi Adomah and his wife. Credit: @mediaguidegh/RUTH CLARKE TV (TikTok)/Kofi Adomah (Facebook)

Source: UGC

He explained that Kofi Adomah's confession about his serial acts of infidelity while praising his wife for staying with him was needless.

Counselor Lutterodt opined that Kofi Adoma should have taken that part of his secret to the grave.

''We all know that Kofi Adomah's wife paid him a surprise visit at work on his birthday. So where from the unwarranted revelations?'' he asked.

''What happened on Kofi’s part was childish and in this life, every emotional man must be very careful. If you’re not careful, you’ll die a foolish death,'' he added, per Ghanaweb.

