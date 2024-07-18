Controversial televangelist Agradaa and her husband, Angel Asiamah, have unveiled a new SUV

The car worth over GH₵300k appears to be a gift from the televangelist to her supportive husband

A video of Agradaa excited as Asiamah takes his new car for a test drive has popped up online

Founder of Heaven's Way Church, Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Mama Pat, has celebrated a new milestone with her husband.

The former priestess turned televangelist couldn't hide her excitement as her husband, Angel Asiamah, flaunted his brand-new car.

Reports indicate that the car, a posh Mazda CX5 worth over GH₵300k, was a gift from Nana Agradaa to her husband.

Agradaa appears to have purchased an expensive new vehicle for her husband, Angel Asiamah. Photo source: X/StarFM

Agradaaa patronises Angel Asiamah

The Agradaa couple, who don't shy away from their questionable wealth, are a hilarious delight to many Ghanaians.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Agradaa hailed Asiamah with sweet words and serenaded him with songs as he flaunted his new car.

Agradaa, who claims to be the richest woman from Kwahu, was proud to see her husband appreciate the gift she got him.

The couple became official last year, putting several relationship issues behind them. Recently, she issued a stern warning to her, whom she believes has paid bloggers to defame her, per GhanaWeb.

Fans react to Agradaa's gift for her husband

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Agradaa and her hubby's new car.

Lucita d'Almeia said:

"Give him the car paper"

Kirby Jnr wrote:

"So u guys still believe Amazing TV apuuuuuuu"

Shila Twum noted:

"Very nice and beautiful car. Well done Sis, may GOD bless you in abundance"

AG YA added:

"Agradaa cash out big time"

