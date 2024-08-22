Kwaku Manu's ex-wife, Naa Okailey Nyarko, has released a video addressing critics of her recent wedding in the US

Okailey, who got married to a white man in the US a few days ago, asked those defending her against criticisms to stop

The video also featured her American husband, Tim, who came to kiss her and shared a few words

Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, the ex-wife of actor Kwaku Manu, has reacted to the buzz created by her recent wedding.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, Naa Okailey, who divorced the actor about three years ago, married a white man named Tim in the US.

The news of Okailey's marriage trended online, bringing up talk about celebrity marriages and how people move on after breakups.

Amid the social media debates, some have harshly criticised the actor's ex-wife, while others have defended her.

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife speaks after wedding Obroni'

In her latest video released on social media, Naa Okailey has responded to the criticisms while giving fans a look into her marital life.

Speaking from the kitchen, she asked those defending her against critics to stop wasting their energy because nothing would change.

"Guys, I've seen a lot of people fighting for me on social media. I know you guys love me. I just want to say thank you, but don't stress yourself. Leave them alone...you gonna fight, fight, fight, and nothing will happen, so please stop fighting for me," she said.

Before she could complete her statement, her husband appeared in the video and called her his "beautiful wife" before kissing her.

Kwaku Manu shares family photo with his children

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu had shared a new family photo, posing with his adorable children

Coming after news of his ex-wife, Naa Okailey, marrying in the US, the photo has sparked reactions

While some praised the actor for how he has handled their children, others felt he was acting out of heartbreak.

