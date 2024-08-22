The husband of Kwaku Manu's ex-wife, Naa Okailey Nyarko, has strongly defended his wife against critics

In a video with his wife, the American man named Tim described these criticisms of their marriage as annoying

Okailey, who divorced Kwaku Manu three years ago, tied the knot with Tim in the US a few days ago, leading to harsh criticisms online

The American husband of Kwaku Manu's ex-wife and the mother of the actor's children has responded to critics of their wedding.

The white American, who can only be identified as Tim, recently married Manu's ex, Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, in a lovely ceremony in the US.

Following their wedding, Naa Okailey, who divorced the actor about three years ago, has been bashed by a section of social media.

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife, Naa Okailey, is married to an American man now. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

In response to the critics, she recorded a video to address some concerns. Among other things, she advised her well-wishers not to fight her critics.

"Guys, I've seen a lot of people fighting for me on social media. I know you guys love me. I just want to say thank you, but don't stress yourself...you gonna fight, fight, fight, and nothing will happen, so please stop fighting for me," she said." she said.

While giving her advice, she was joined by her loving husband.

Husband of Kwaku Manu's ex-wife speaks

The man, who described Okailey as his "beautiful wife", came by to say 'hi' to her followers and kiss her.

Upon hearing Naa Okailey talk about some people fighting for her, the man asked: "who is fighting you?".

He then went on to describe the critics of her wife as annoying.

"They are annoying," he said.

Watch the video below:

Kwaku Manu shares family photo with his children

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu had shared a new family photo, posing with his adorable children

Coming after news of his ex-wife, Naa Okailey, marrying in the US, the photo has sparked reactions

While some praised the actor for how he has handled their children, others felt he was acting out of heartbreak.

Source: YEN.com.gh