Kwaku Manu's Ex-Wife's US Husband Hits Back At Critics Of His "Beautiful Wife" As He Speaks In Video
- The husband of Kwaku Manu's ex-wife, Naa Okailey Nyarko, has strongly defended his wife against critics
- In a video with his wife, the American man named Tim described these criticisms of their marriage as annoying
- Okailey, who divorced Kwaku Manu three years ago, tied the knot with Tim in the US a few days ago, leading to harsh criticisms online
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
The American husband of Kwaku Manu's ex-wife and the mother of the actor's children has responded to critics of their wedding.
The white American, who can only be identified as Tim, recently married Manu's ex, Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, in a lovely ceremony in the US.
Following their wedding, Naa Okailey, who divorced the actor about three years ago, has been bashed by a section of social media.
Kwaku Manu's ex-wife 'chops' love wIth her Obroni husband as she replies critics in 1sst video after wedding
In response to the critics, she recorded a video to address some concerns. Among other things, she advised her well-wishers not to fight her critics.
"Guys, I've seen a lot of people fighting for me on social media. I know you guys love me. I just want to say thank you, but don't stress yourself...you gonna fight, fight, fight, and nothing will happen, so please stop fighting for me," she said." she said.
While giving her advice, she was joined by her loving husband.
Husband of Kwaku Manu's ex-wife speaks
The man, who described Okailey as his "beautiful wife", came by to say 'hi' to her followers and kiss her.
Upon hearing Naa Okailey talk about some people fighting for her, the man asked: "who is fighting you?".
He then went on to describe the critics of her wife as annoying.
"They are annoying," he said.
Watch the video below:
Kwaku Manu shares family photo with his children
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu had shared a new family photo, posing with his adorable children
Coming after news of his ex-wife, Naa Okailey, marrying in the US, the photo has sparked reactions
While some praised the actor for how he has handled their children, others felt he was acting out of heartbreak.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 10 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA) after school. He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh