A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to celebrate his girlfriend for not being extravagant and demanding.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok on the @trapgod_, the young man was captured eating with the pretty lady in the living room.

The man was then heard saying that even though he bought fried rice for himself and his girlfriend, the lady refused to eat the food.

To his surprise, he said his girlfriend opted to eat gari soakings.

The man, who was in awe, said he was delighted to have a modest, nondemanding girlfriend.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 73000 likes and 400 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who took to the video's comment section commended the young lady for her decision to help her boyfriend save money by eating less costly foods like gari soakings.

Hajia for real stated:

"Wow I know this girl she is my name Maryam."

ŠPÃRRØW replied:

"Where una dey get this kind girls from."

Nana Agyemang Romeo reacted;

"She went to the other guy place to eat so she’s full."

Am Chioma indicated:

"Please I eat only garri and sugar she is too expensive kivo is expensive come for me wai."

noble lyndy reacted:

"She is beautiful,God bless u both."

