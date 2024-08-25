Ghanaian Woman Buys Brand New Mercedes G-Class, Peeps React “I’ll Come For A Ride”
- Afia Konadu, CEO of Remie Foods, proudly showed off her new Mercedes G-Class in an Instagram video.
- She looked excited as she collected the car keys from a showroom and drove the red ribbon-adorned car.
- The car was purchased outside Ghana, although the exact country is unknown.
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
The Chief Executive of Remie Foods Company Limited, Afia Konadu, has bought a brand-new Mercedes G-Class, popularly called a G Wagon.
Afia Konadu looked happy and fulfilled with her purchase and showed it off for all to see.
In a video she shared on her Instagram page, the Remie Foods CEO brought the child in her when she went to collect the keys and take her car from the showroom.
She looked bubbly while collecting her car key from a showroom attendant. She sat in the car and drove it out of the showroom. There was a red ribbon on the car.
PAY ATTENTION: Your voice can be decisive. Choose best actors, comedians, dancers, and influencers in the country in terms of YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition - VOTE NOW.
It is not readily known from which country she bought the car, but the video shows that it was purchased outside Ghana.
Prices for a new Mercedes-Benz G-Class currently range from $149,050 to $370,835.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians congratulate woman for buying G Wagon
Several social media users who watched Afia Konadu's video celebrated her for purchasing such a car for herself. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:
Karenkashkane said:
“Congratulations sis”
Mizdurby wrote:
“International Hajia, congratulations. I will come for a ride 😍😍”
pasma_cakes_by_pee said:
“Congratulations, my dearest sister. Director 1❤️😍😍”
mz_plange wrote:
“You serve all Mighty woman”
Annabellaboateng said:
“Congrats Afia papabi Director 1 excited for you🙌🙌🔥🔥❤️❤️”
greenopal.properties wrote:
“Congratulations Mommy 😍😍😍”
mimies.trendz said:
“Congratulations mummy 😍😍😍”
balloons.gh wrote:
“Congratulations 🎉🍾 you deserve it !!!”
Madoboea said:
“Congratulations 🎊 👏, l tap into this blessings 🙌 🙏 💖 in Jesus' name, Amen”
daakyehene_ofosu_agyeman wrote:
“Congratulations and cheers to life🌹❤️”
Young Ghanaian man saved to buy car
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man shared an inspiring story of how he saved to buy his car.
According to a young man, Paa Qwesi, he saved GH₵50 a day to buy his second car, which cost GH₵66,000.
Several people who commented commended him for his consistency and drive to achieve what he set his mind on.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh