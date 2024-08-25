Afia Konadu, CEO of Remie Foods, proudly showed off her new Mercedes G-Class in an Instagram video.

The Chief Executive of Remie Foods Company Limited, Afia Konadu, has bought a brand-new Mercedes G-Class, popularly called a G Wagon.

Afia Konadu looked happy and fulfilled with her purchase and showed it off for all to see.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, the Remie Foods CEO brought the child in her when she went to collect the keys and take her car from the showroom.

She looked bubbly while collecting her car key from a showroom attendant. She sat in the car and drove it out of the showroom. There was a red ribbon on the car.

It is not readily known from which country she bought the car, but the video shows that it was purchased outside Ghana.

Prices for a new Mercedes-Benz G-Class currently range from $149,050 to $370,835.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate woman for buying G Wagon

Several social media users who watched Afia Konadu's video celebrated her for purchasing such a car for herself.

Karenkashkane said:

“Congratulations sis”

Mizdurby wrote:

“International Hajia, congratulations. I will come for a ride 😍😍”

pasma_cakes_by_pee said:

“Congratulations, my dearest sister. Director 1❤️😍😍”

mz_plange wrote:

“You serve all Mighty woman”

Annabellaboateng said:

“Congrats Afia papabi Director 1 excited for you🙌🙌🔥🔥❤️❤️”

greenopal.properties wrote:

“Congratulations Mommy 😍😍😍”

mimies.trendz said:

“Congratulations mummy 😍😍😍”

balloons.gh wrote:

“Congratulations 🎉🍾 you deserve it !!!”

Madoboea said:

“Congratulations 🎊 👏, l tap into this blessings 🙌 🙏 💖 in Jesus' name, Amen”

daakyehene_ofosu_agyeman wrote:

“Congratulations and cheers to life🌹❤️”

