A video of a Ghanaian carpenter destroying the POP ceiling of a house has surfaced on social media

The carpenter allegedly decided to dismantle the ceiling after the house owner refused to pay him the agreed amount

Netizens who came across the video shared on X said the carpenter could have handled the issue differently

A disgruntled Ghanaian carpenter took matters into his own hands by deliberately destroying the Plaster of Paris (POP) ceiling of a house belonging to a client who refused to pay the agreed amount.

According to a report sighted on X (formerly Twitter) by YEN.com.gh, the carpenter was engaged by the owner of the house to work on the POP ceiling of the house at an agreed fee.

The Ghanaian carpenter destroys the POP ceiling he designed Photo credit: @withAlvin_/X

Source: Twitter

However, upon completing the work, the house owner decided to go against the agreement, paying the carpenter less than what was initially agreed.

Feeling disrespected by this, the carpenter then decided to dismantle the beautiful POP design he created on the ceiling.

In a video posted on X by WithAlvin (@withAlvin__), the disgruntled carpenter was captured destroying the ceiling of the house, using a pick axe.

With the support of wooden stairs, the carpenter, who looked angry, struck the ceiling several times before eventually pulling it down.

While he dismantled the ceiling, the house owner stood in amazement as his living room was littered with wooden debris.

It is unclear why the owner of the house decided not to pay the agreed amount, but the work done by the carpenter looked beautifully made from the video sighted online.

Reactions to the video

Ghanaians on social media who chanced on the video posted by @withAlvin__ reacted to it, with some saying the carpenter could have handled matters better.

@JuicyCFC wrote:

"It hurts to be cheated but this is definitely not the best way to go about this. he could have found a better alternative."

KingHec14036479 also wrote:

"Better way is the legal way but he may not have the money to hire the services of a lawyer for a protracted legal battle. Sad."

@UTDMcPhill said:

"People can buy all the materials you need to work. But when it time to pay for the work done it turns to issues. I doubt he will win if he takes this case to the police about him not being paid to what was agreed. Fair enough what he did was rightly so."

Female Ghanaian carpenter turns heads with her craft

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian female carpenter Yvonne Heidi Attigah has turned her passion for woodwork into a fledging business.

The young lady, who holds a degree in business administration from the AUCC, is the founder of Heidiwoods, a carpentry factory in Accra.

The young lady from the Volta Region is taking carpentry to a whole new level, with a bit of feminine grandeur, captivating her clients with detailed and intricate woodwork.

Source: YEN.com.gh