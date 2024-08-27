A school pupil presented a rather weird gift to his class teacher on the occasion of their Our Day celebration

In a video circulating on the internet, the pupil presented a Club Beer, an alcoholic drink, to the teacher, who is a pastor

The teacher was left gobsmacked upon discovering the gifts in the nicely wrapped package

A Ghanaian teacher received an unexpected present from one of his class pupils as his "Our Day" gift.

The unidentified teacher, who is also a pastor, was taken aback by what he saw after he unwrapped the parcel the student presented to him.

A Ghanaian teacher receives club beer as an Our Day gift from his class pupil. Photo credit: @denzelgh605/TikTok.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh. the school pupil, also unidentified, presented a bottle of club beer, which was packaged in a nice wrapper.

Our Day is an old tradition in Ghana's basic educational level, where parents of the student show appreciation to the teachers at the end of exams.

It was in this regard that the school pupil presented the Ghanaian teacher with the package as his Our Day gift.

However, when the teacher received the gift, he thought it was something meaningful, so he took his time unwrapping it, only to be left hugely disappointed upon discovering the content.

While tearing off the wrapper on the present, the teacher's colleagues were heard in the background of the video, shared on TikTok by @denzelgh605, mocking him in anticipation of what was inside the package.

The teacher, who was referred to as pastor by his colleagues, could not help himself but burst out with laughter upon seeing the club bear, an alcoholic beverage.

Reactions to the Our Day gifts

The teacher's Our Day gift video had clocked over 10k likes and 371 comments as of the time of drafting this report. Some of the reactions are compiled below:

Pretty Ann wrote:

"I want to come back to laugh cox Oso how come."

@princemireku57 also wrote:

"Club mo packaging paaa nia."

@Janet said:

"I started laughing the moment I saw the packaging."

@user732427936760 also said:

"they know his favorite that's why."

