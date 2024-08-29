Daniel Duncan-Williams celebrated his 29th birthday on Sunday, August 25, 2024, with his family and congregation

During the service, Archbishop Duncan-Williams prayed for his son at the altar, embracing him while making declarations

Even though his prayer was mainly inaudible to the congregation, they clapped and subsequently prayed along

Daniel Duncan-Williams turned 29 on Sunday, August 25, 2024, and had a great time with his family and other relations.

A video showed the young man leading a song ministerial in church on that day in his all-white kaftan.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams prays for his son, Daniel, as he celebrates his birthday. Photo credit: @joeldwilliams & ActionChapelgh

In a video, Archbishop Duncan-Williams prayed for his son in front of the congregation while they celebrated Daniel.

The family came up to the altar, and the Archbishop hugged his son. While in the hugging position, he started to pray for him and made declarations.

Except for people standing close by, many could not hear the prayer since he did not use the microphone, but his gestures showed he was praying for his son.

As he prayed for his boy, the church clapped. However, the pastor moderating the service asked the congregation to also pray along with their Papa, which they did.

Daniel sends message to people battling addiction

When he was given the microphone to make a statement, Daniel thanked his family and shared a message of hope with people battling addiction of any form.

He said that anyone struggling with addiction should know that one day, they will overcome it.

“If my father could overcome, if I could overcome, you too will overcome one day,” he said.

As Daniel said this in the church, the congregants applauded to show their support and admiration for his growth.

Duncan-Williams regrets his style of parenting

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams had regrets about balancing ministry and family life.

Duncan-Williams said he could not balance the two roles in his life well, which caused him a lot.

Even though he provided their material needs, Duncan-Williams acknowledged the emotional void his absence created.

