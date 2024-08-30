A video of some Ghanian church members praying to relocate abroad has surfaced on social media

The congregants flaunted their passports and the flags of the countries they wanted to relocate to and fervently prayer

Netizens who saw the video were taken aback and expressed mixed reactions in the comment section

A Ghanaian pastor led her congregation to exercise their faith by urging the members of her church to bring their passports and flags of their dream countries to the altar.

The event, held at the church, attracted hundreds of believers who hoped for divine intervention in their pursuit of greener pastures abroad.

The atmosphere in the church was charged with emotion as young and old worshippers waved flags representing countries such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, etc.

Clutching their passports, many prayed fervently, asking God to open doors for them to their desired destinations.

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu was spotted among the church members who fervently prayed for God to help them relocate abroad.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some indicated that this method worked for them, others were taken aback.

@akotua_quao wrote:

"Send location please, my flag is ready."

@kobby_dizzle wrote:

"This is SAD."

@oxseidu wrote:

"Idiocy and hopelessness combine."

@lordcudjoe wrote:

"What is going on here ? Wow!"

@koboateng wrote:

"Let no one deceive you! It worked out for me!. Here's how I left Ghana. One Sunday, I went to church with my passport in hand. After the prayers, I received a call from my mother. That's when I woke up from the dream. It is possible."

@Oben_2020 wrote:

"Religion hinders our progress and development. Entire towns shut down every Sunday for church, while those who introduced religion to us run 24/7 businesses. It's no wonder we're struggling with poverty."

